SAN BERNARDINO (CSLA) — Authorities said a botched robbery turned deadly in San Bernardino when a gas station clerk refused to hand over the cash.

It was around 5:30 p.m. when police say a 17-year-old gunman opened fire on 30-year-old Beshou Soliman.

KCAL9’s Tina Patel spoke to one of Soliman’s distraught friends.

“I really thought he was going to pull through,” said Kae Mansour.

He is still trying to process the fact that his friend is gone.

Soliman was working as a clerk at World Gas Station on Orange Show Road.

“The clerk interacted with [the shooter] for a few minutes, the suspect got impatient and, unfortunately, shot the clerk,” says Eileen Hards with San Bernardino Police.

Officials said that even after being shot, Soliman tried to stop the teen from getting away.

Mansour was not surprised to hear that.

“He’s that type of person, jumped on him after, tried to make sure he didn’t get away even after he was shot,” Mansour said.

The gunman did get away on foot but Colton Police tracked him down about a quarter-mile away and took him into custody.

Soliman was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

Mansour said Soliman was a kind, upbeat person with two young children.

“No one deserves, no one deserves this,” Mansour said.