VÅRBY, Sweden (CBSLA) — A Swedish beer brand is encouraging World Cup fans to ditch their phones in favor of a new machine that prints soccer tweets on their drinks.

It’s a similar concept to latte art, except on beer foam. Adweek reports the malt-based ink is used to print tweets seconds after they’re posted, by a machine that automatically monitors Twitter via Wi-Fi.

Norrlands Guld and its ad agency Åkestam Host say the 2014 World Cup was the most-tweeted event ever, with 672 million posts on Twitter throughout the sporting event, so “The Social Beer” is an effort to harness the power of the 2018 Cup.

Don’t look for the machine in the U.S. The foamy tweets will only be able at a few Swedish bars during the World Cup.