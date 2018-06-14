PASADENA (CBSLA) — A black woman says she was the victim of blatant and overt racism while staying at the upscale Westin Hotel in Pasadena.

The hotel took swift action after the ugly incident.

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz explained what happened.

The black woman confronted a white male who asked her and her daughter if they showered before getting in the pool. She says he claimed to be the health inspector but she wasn’t buying it.

On cellphone video that captured the confrontation the man explains to a hotel employee “I simply asked them if they’d showered. I’m sorry.”

The man goes on to explain that “I’m tired of getting in pools people consider baths.”

The black woman pointed out to the white man that he asked “no one else” in the pool if they had showered.

He said there was no one else in the pool and and she exploded saying, “There’s plenty of people over there in the G–d damn pool.”

The shouting caught the attention of hotel staff who quickly got involved. One staff member told the man he was acting inappropriately.

The man again tried to justify his actions by saying, “Google it. Google the diseases in pools.”

The Westin’s manager also came down. And he took the woman’s side.

” I don’t know what’s going on,” before asking the man to exit. “Please leave. Thank you very much. Ladies over here please.”

Carle Wheeler, from Texas posted the video on social media along with a second video sharing her thoughts.

She said, “It’s just sad that in 2018 we are still dealing with these issues and still having to teach our children things that people had to teach their children in the 50’s and 60’s. Nothing has changed,” Wheeler said.

Management at the Westin confirmed the incident happened and told Cruz the man who was complaining doesn’t work for the hotel and they don’t suspect he is a health inspector, either.

They also sent Cruz a statement that reads,”In light of recent events, we feel it important to share that we do not condone the comments or behavior directed toward our pool guests. The safety and security of our guests is our top priority, and we strive to maintain an environment where our guests feel welcome and are treated with equal respect and attention from our team. ”

The hotel told Cruz that the woman;s stay was comped. They also said the man is not allowed back.