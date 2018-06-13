PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police have released video from police body cameras of the arrest of a local school-board member in Pasadena.

Refugio “Ref” Rodriguez, a Los Angeles Unified School District Board member, was taken into custody by Pasadena police officers about 4:30 p.m. March 16 at the Yard House at the Paseo Mall.

CBS2 News Investigative Reporter David Goldstein obtained the video of his arrest.

Here is a full script of Goldstein’s report:

“Two glasses of wine. And here I am.”

Two glasses of wine and here I am is what LA Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez tells police while clearly slurring his words. This Pasadena police bodycam video obtained by CBS2 News shows Rodriguez arrested for being drunk in public on March 16th. The first time we’ve seen this video.

According to a Pasadena police spokesperson, Rodriguez was handcuffed by security at the Yard House restaurant for displaying aggressive behavior. Acting loud and refusing to leave the restaurant. That’s when police were called and the bodycam video was recorded.

“Go ahead.”

Rodriguez was taken to police headquarters and booked but then released hours later after a detox period, according to the spokesperson. No charges were filed.

“Ref Rodriguez does not represent our values.”

Rodriguez was already facing angry constituents after being charged with political money-laundering last September for hiding a campaign contribution. He entered a not guilty plea. That trial is set for later this year.

“Have a seat.”

Throughout this four and a half minute police video, the school board member obeys orders. He spent several hours at the station before he was released.

Rodriguez sent us a statement a short time ago, saying:

“I remain sorry for this event. It is the first and only time something like it has happened. I am still in counseling and attending support groups to ensure it never happens again. My focus remains on my job and duties as a board member. I will continue to work for high quality and equitable education for our children and community.”