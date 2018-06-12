SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The city of Santa Monica is considering a crackdown on scooter rental companies, but riders are not ready for these companies to scoot just yet.

The Santa Monica City Council will discuss the explosion in dockless bike and scooter share across the seaside city at it’s meeting Tuesday night. The concept allows users to rent a bike or scooter by app, and leave it wherever the user’s journey ends, to be retrieved via GPS.

Bird Ride was the first to launch in Santa Monica last September, but the small number of scooters has exploded to up to 1,300 scooters in Santa Monica daily, according to a Santa Monica city staff report. Lime also operates dockless bicycles in the city. Both companies have conditional vending permits that are renewed annually.

The glut of dockless bikes has become a major problem in China, where it first started, and other cities across the U.S., including Seattle, Dallas and San Francisco. Additionally, they have become a safety issue because users are riding them in the middle of busy streets, with more than one person, or on sidewalks at high speed.

City staffers are recommending capping the number of bicycles and scooters allowed in the city at 1,500, with the potential of increasing to a maximum of 2,250 of the vehicles during a pilot program through the end of 2019. During this time, the program would also establish minimum operating requirements in terms of maintenance, education and safety.