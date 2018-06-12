Filed Under:Rowland Heights

ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Detectives are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 75-year-old woman while she was crossing a street with her husband Monday night in Rowland Heights.

Surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle.  (CHP)

At 7:05 p.m. the victim and her husband were crossing Saleroso Drive, at Rio Bonito Drive, when a four-door silver-colored Pontiac sedan struck her, according to California Highway Patrol.

The woman was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The woman’s husband told police that after hitting his wife, the driver accelerated and fled.

There was no immediate description of the suspect. Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released. Investigators are hoping that surveillance video from neighbors will also assist in finding the driver.

Anyone with information on the case should call the CHP Santa Fe Springs office.

