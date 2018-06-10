VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Authorities say at least six people were shot in what police are describing as a “running gun battle” in a quiet Valley Village neighborhood.

The shooting unfolded at what police described as a possible Airbnb rental.

It was there that a birthday party was being held when an argument ensued between two people who both pulled out guns.

Police received calls around 1 a.m. Sunday of loud noises in the area.

When they arrived in the 12700 block of Tiara, they located several gunshot wound victims.

In all, six people had been shot. A seventh person was injured.

Some of the victims managed to drive themselves to the hospital. All were said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say that between 50 to 100 people fled the scene after the gunshot erupted.

“Next thing you know, people are running from a residence,” said Lt. Bob Toledo with the LAPD. “They continued to hear gunshots and by the time officers arrived, we detained two individuals at this point.”

The lieutenant said shots were also fired down the street leading him to believe that it was a “running gun battle.”

Police said two people have been detained for questioning but a search continued for additional suspects.

The incident was being investigated as possibly gang-related.

No further details were available.