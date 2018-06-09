VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — In February a small plane crashed in Aqua Dulce killing all four people onboard. They were on their way back from a weekend trip to Las Vegas.

San Fernando Valley woman Joyce Hastings lost her husband, Tom Hastings, her daughter Amber Hill, her granddaughter Madison Hastings-Saxelby and her son-in-law Jacob Hill in the crash.

As CBSLA’s Adrianna Weingold reports, the family members were honored Saturday with a special garden at Van Nuys Airport.

“Very shocking as you can imagine,” said Joyce Hastings. “Totally unreal. It still feels unreal.”

“Jacob loved his wife and his daughter and they were the world to him. That’s the one I guess comforting thing is that they are all together,” said Jacob Hill’s mother Sandy Bowers.

Now the family is being remembered with the memorial garden. It was put together by Joyce’s colleagues at Nobel Middle School.

A few months after their incredible tragedy, Joyce and her son Jake are still mourning the loss of their family. But they say the garden helps bring closure and peace to their lives.