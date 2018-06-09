SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County firefighters evacuated a neighborhood of houses and horse properties and called for more air support as a fast-moving, three-alarm brush fire closed the 5 Freeway at Valencia area in Santa Clarita Saturday.

The “South Fire” was reported about 2:50 p.m. just east of the Golden State (5) Freeway, south of Calgrove Boulevard, fire officials said.

160 acres were burned with zero percent containment, according to fire officials.

Evacuations were ordered on White Oak Court, Valley Oak Court and La Salle Canyon Drive, deputies said.

Two northbound lanes of the 5 were closed, and traffic quickly backed up in the Newhall Pass, as drivers opted for the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and then surface streets to get around the fire area.

CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen observed a series of water-dropping helicopters from the county.

The county is asking for the City of Los Angeles to help out. They are also calling in for some fixed wing aircraft.

