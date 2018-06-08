RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Riverside Tuesday morning near Mount Rubidoux.

The sexual assault occurred in the area of Pine and 10th streets between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The victim told Riverside police that she had just parked and exited her car when she was approached from behind by the suspect. He asked her if she had a cellphone and then he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Following the assault, the suspect ran away.

A sketch has been released of the suspect. He was described as in his 30s, 5-foot-8, light-skinned and possibly white. He had dark circles around his eyes. He had a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and unknown-colored pants or shorts.

Anyone with information on his identity should call detectives at 951-353-7125.