'YOU ARE NOT ALONE': Bourdain, Spade Deaths Rekindle National Conversation | Suicide Rates On The Rise | Possible Warning Signs | National Suicide Prevention Hotline
Filed Under:Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Riverside Tuesday morning near Mount Rubidoux.

capture11 Police Seek Suspect In Riverside Sexual Assault

(Riverside Police Department)

The sexual assault occurred in the area of Pine and 10th streets between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The victim told Riverside police that she had just parked and exited her car when she was approached from behind by the suspect. He asked her if she had a cellphone and then he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Following the assault, the suspect ran away.

A sketch has been released of the suspect. He was described as in his 30s, 5-foot-8, light-skinned and possibly white. He had dark circles around his eyes. He had a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and unknown-colored pants or shorts.

Anyone with information on his identity should call detectives at 951-353-7125.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch