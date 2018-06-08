LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A change in vendor operations will leave recipients of California’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) System without access to cash withdrawals or food purchase for about 24 hours later this month.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) announced this week that EBT cardholders will be unable to make cash withdrawals or food purchases from 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, through 11:01 p.m. on Sunday, June 24.

EBT cardholders are strongly being urged to withdraw funds prior to the 24-hour shutdown period “to ensure that benefits are issued and made available to those who need it,” DPSS officials said.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits – the program formerly known as food stamps – are given to recipients each month on the plastic EBT card, which works like a debit card. Paper coupons are no longer used.

As of 2015, there were approximately 1.1 million food stamp recipients in Los Angeles County alone, according to federal data.

The California Department of Social Services is expected to send notices in early June throughout the state to EBT cardholders, informing them that Florida-based Fidelity Information Services (FIS) will replace Conduent (formerly Xerox) as the EBT card services operator.

DPSS customers are urged to call (866) 613-3777 or visit the DPSS website for more information.