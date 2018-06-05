REDWOOD FALLS, MN (CBS Local) – A mother’s obituary in a Minnesota newspaper took an ugly turn when the writer chose to air the woman’s dirty laundry after her death.

The five-paragraph memorial to 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow began like most obituaries, but quickly turned into an attack on Dehmlow and her past. The obituary alleges that the mother of two walked out on her children and had another child with her husband’s brother.

Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM* pic.twitter.com/ppV45htrda — Stu (@RandBallsStu) June 5, 2018

The shocking obituary which was published in the Redwood Falls Gazette, adds that her children Gina and Jay were raised by their grandparents after Dehmlow left for California. “She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her,” the letter ended. It is not known who paid for the obituary to be placed in the Gazette.

Stunned readers posted the June 4 article on Twitter where the vengeful obit quickly went viral, getting re-tweeted over 13,000 times.

Several people chose to take the high road when commenting on Dehmlow’s passing on May 31 and encouraged her children to move forward. “May you both find healing and peace after the passing of Kathleen,” Michelle Peterson wrote.