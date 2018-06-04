Filed Under:Freebies, Red Robin

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you’re a educator, Red Robin wants to treat you to lunch.

For one day only, all teachers, educational professionals and administrators can get a free burger and fries from Red Robin to celebrate those “who shape our futures one student at a time”.

Any education professional – including counselors, retired teachers and school bus drivers – with a valid school ID is eligible to receive a Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries at any Red Robin location.

There’s no purchase necessary, but the offer is good for only one visit on Tuesday, June 5.

Click here for details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch