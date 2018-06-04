LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has named Michel Moore as the next LAPD chief to replace Charlie Beck, who is retiring next month.

Beck announced his retirement in January and a search began for his replacement with three finalists chosen — Assistant Chief Moore, Deputy Chief Robert Arcos and San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott.

The City Council still must sign off on the selection of Moore, who has been with the department since 1981.

