ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Southern California Saturday, demanding Disneyland raise its wages.

The former presidential candidate attended a rally with thousands of workers in Anaheim before he made an appearance at the Consumer Watchdog Rage for Justice Awards and Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The rally followed a widely publicized Occidental College study that revealed that a majority of Disneyland workers struggle to pay for the basics like food, housing and health care.

“You talk about being a family oriented company, but we’ve got families struggling,” said Sanders.

Suzi Brown, the Disneyland Communications VP, released a statement saying in part:

“We currently are negotiating one of the largest union contracts at Disneyland Resort, with an offer that increases starting wages 36 percent over three years, paying $15 an hour by 2020 – two years ahead of California’s minimum wage.”