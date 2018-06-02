HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The story was harrowing enough.

The video makes it all the more harrowing.

A small plane made an emergency landing during rush hour on a busy Huntington Beach street Friday night.

KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold spoke to a driver who captured the dramatic landing on dash cam video.

this is the intersection where the plane finally stopped. It’s difficult to see because it’s dark outside but this street is lined with power lines and wires, witnesses say it was incredible to watch this pilot as she was able to make a safe landing

“I was kind of holding traffic back for her because I knew she was going down right there,” said Chris Young.

He was driving to work when he heard a strange noise, and looked up to find a plane coming down right above his car. And the plane was coming in hot.

“When all of a sudden I looked up and saw the plane literally through my sunroof,” he says.

The plane landed just down the street where Hamilton dead ends into Newland. Young says he put his hazard lights on and weaved back and forth to stop traffic while the single engine Cessna Sky Hawk made it safely to the ground.

“When I saw the plane I think initially I looked at it and I didn’t believe it,” Young said.

Young says he and a bicyclist rolled up on the plane right after it landed. The bicyclist went over to check on the driver while Young called 911.

“He tapped on the window and gave a thumbs up and she gave a thumbs up back,” Young said.

Young says he didn’t even realize what had happened until after he left. And then it set in.

“All of a sudden I just shook like a leaf, trembling, and just kind of stammering so I pulled over and just kind of sat there and thought oh my god that was an airplane, an airplane just landed in front of me,” he says.

The pilot was not injured and no one on the ground was injured either.