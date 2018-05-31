Best Places For Fresh Fish In Los Angeles Raw, grilled, steamed, stewed, poached, boiled, seared -- there are so many ways to enjoy a seafood meal. The beauty of preparing seafood is how chefs utilize diverse ingredients and cooking techniques to enhance the pure flavor of the piece of fish. Today’s restaurants and chefs are committed to cooking with fresh, high quality, sustainable, wild-caught whole fish. The Los Angeles area is not shy to seafood eateries, cafes and restaurants. Take a tour below to learn where to visit next.

Best Kids Menus In Los AngelesDining out is one of the may ways families stay connected. Restaurants in LA are used to the mixed company of adults and children among its dining rooms. Without compromising cuisine, distinguished chefs, and ambiance, parents have a variety of restaurants at their fingertips for a family dining experience. Today’s kids menus are more than chicken nuggets and fries. Chefs are creating menus that keep the kids engaged and interested in taste and ingredients. Here are the top five kids menus to keep on your radar.