SAN JOSE (CBSLA/AP) — A Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing after reports that a passenger lit up a marijuana cigarette in a bathroom. Southwest says Flight 1250 from San Francisco to Los Angeles was diverted Wednesday afternoon.
The plane landed safely at San Jose Mineta International Airport, about 50 miles south of San Francisco.
Southwest says the passenger accused of smoking was turned over to law enforcement. Smoking on an airplane is illegal and could lead to criminal charges.
The remaining 32 passengers were placed on other aircraft to continue their trips. Passengers reported smelling smoke, and one said he smelled marijuana.
“It looked like that someone needed to smoke a joint on a plane, and he went into the bathroom, smoked his blunt, and set off the fire alarm,” passenger Jonathan Burkes said.
The flight later completed its trip by landing in Burbank.
Charge the dude with all expenses.
Your average over-reaction by the airline. This is not man bites dog kinda stuff.
Anyone else old enough to remember smoking sections, plenty of legroom to kick back, complimentary drinks, and being treated like a respected guest instead of cattle?
Or course, that was all back before we suddenly had all these ‘rights’ which needed protecting via federal regulations…