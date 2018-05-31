Comments
LA VERNE (CBSLA) — A bear climbed into a tree Thursday in a Southern California residential neighborhood.
Officials say the bear was initially seen late Wednesday night in the San Dimas area near Via Los Santos.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies kept an eye on the animal for about an hour before he wandered into La Verne, where he was later seen hanging around Damien High School.
Authorities regained contact after the bear climbed up a tree Thursday morning in La Verne.
Wildlife officials were called to the scene.