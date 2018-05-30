SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police have identified the man who was shot by a drive-thru customer while he was in the process of committing an armed robbery at a restaurant in Santa Ana on Saturday.

Steve Rodriguez, 60, entered the Cozy Corner restaurant at 426 N. Harbor Boulevard at around 12:45 a.m. with a black revolver in hand, police say.

Security camera footage shows the masked robbery suspect enter the restaurant, throw a bag in the direction of one of the restaurant employees and demand money.

Police say a drive-thru customer in a silver Honda Accord was stopped in the drive-thru lane by the window while the robbery was happening.

Before Rodriguez managed to flee the restaurant, police say one of the people in the Honda shot him twice in the upper torso.

Rodriguez, who Santa Ana Police Department Robbery Detectives believe is linked to four additional crimes in the area, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The person and vehicle involved in the shooting of Rodriguez fled the scene southbound on Harbor Boulevard before police arrived.

Detectives are looking for information that would lead to the identification of the person and vehicle — a silver Honda Accord — involved in the shooting of Rodriguez.

The SAPD is asking that anyone with information regarding the case contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.