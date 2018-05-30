Comments
CAJON PASS (CBSLA) — At least 17 people were injured following a multi-vehicle pileup in the Cajon Pass on Wednesday.
San Bernardino County Fire officials responded to the crash at around 11:15 a.m. on the 15 freeway between Oak Hills and Highway 138.
According to Caltrans public information officer Terri Kasinga, possibly 20 cars were involved in the crash.
According to fire officials, heavy fog contributed to the cause of the crash.
The conditions of those injured have not yet been made clear.
This is a developing news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.