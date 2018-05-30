CAJON PASS (CBSLA) — At least 17 people were injured following a multi-vehicle pileup in the Cajon Pass on Wednesday.

San Bernardino County Fire officials responded to the crash at around 11:15 a.m. on the 15 freeway between Oak Hills and Highway 138.

According to Caltrans public information officer Terri Kasinga, possibly 20 cars were involved in the crash.

CAJON PASS: #SBCoFD onscene 3rd ALARM MCI Traffic Collision SB-15 between Oak Hills and Hwy138. Multiple vehicles with updated patient count of 10 immediates, 17 delayed. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 30, 2018

According to fire officials, heavy fog contributed to the cause of the crash.

The conditions of those injured have not yet been made clear.

This is a developing news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.