LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — ABC announced Tuesday that the network will be canceling the recently revived show “Roseanne” following controversial and racially charged tweets about a former Obama adviser from the show’s star, Roseanne Barr.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in a statement.

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

The move comes after Barr tweeted Tuesday about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. In the tweet, Barr wrote: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr, whose tweet prompted immediate backlash and outrage online, later deleted the tweet and apologized.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr wrote on Twitter. “I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”