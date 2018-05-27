Filed Under:Hit And Run, Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man died early Sunday morning following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pasadena, authorities say.

Pasadena Police Department officers responded to the scene of the deadly crash at Colorado and Sierra Madre boulevards at around 2 a.m.

According to authorities, a white SUV was travelling southbound on Sierra Madre Boulevard when it collided with a black Honda that was heading eastbound on Colorado Boulevard.

Investigators believe the white SUV slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, ultimately throwing the Honda across the street.

Paramedics arrived to the scene of the crash and determined upon arrival that the driver of the Honda did not survive. Authorities have yet to release details regarding the male victim’s identity.

Investigators say the driver of the white SUV got out of the car and fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Colorado and Sierra Madre boulevards for the next several hours.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the suspect to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.

