WEST HILLS (CBSLA) – Police shut down a roadway in West Hills so a bomb squad could detonate a suspicious device Wednesday night.

Sometime before 10:35 p.m., a Los Angeles police were called to a suspicious device in the 7600 block of Royer Avenue.

Royer Avenue was shut down between Stagg and Lull streets and a bomb squad was called to the scene. Just before 11 p.m., police confirmed the device was being detonated in contained explosions.

There was no word on the nature of the device or whether there were any arrests or suspects sought.