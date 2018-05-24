HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Even though they are camping out on Hollywood Boulevard, these fans are never “Solo” before a Star Wars movie opening.

The tents, sleeping bags and air mattresses were out overnight as Star Wars fans eagerly awaited the opening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Some of them have been staking out their spots since 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Ric Peralta, who is part of a group raising money for a charity that sponsors tickets to see the move for sick children, said there are people in line from three different continents.

“Solo” follows the early life of Hans Solo, who is portrayed by Harrison Ford in the previous “Star Wars” films. Expectations are high for whether actor Alden Ehrenreich can fill Ford’s shoes.

“I’m expecting him not to be trying to be imitating Harrison Ford. I’m expecting him to embody the character,” Peralta said.

Peralta’s daughter said she was eager to see the new character Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke.

“I think I’ll really like her, from the trailers I’ve seen,” Eliza said.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens in all theaters at midnight.