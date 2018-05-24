LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Trying to avoid holiday traffic? AAA recently released its list of the worst times to hit the road for what’s expected to be a record Memorial Day travel weekend.

The Auto Club says the worst traffic of the entire weekend is expected on Friday, May 25, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. The second-busiest conditions are expected during the same period Thursday.

The AAA data, collected in partnership with traffic forecasting firm INRIX, also identifies the freeways likely to see the biggest holiday travel impact. Drivers on the eastbound 101 freeway may see their travel time increase by up to 47%, while motorists on the southbound 5 freeway should expect to spend up to 43% more time on the road. The average drive on the southbound 405 freeway is expected to take up to 35% longer.

About 5.19 million Californians, including 3.21 million from Southern California, are expected to travel this year, eclipsing a record set in 2005. “Consumer confidence combined with a strong labor market and projected GDP growth are the primary reasons that holiday travel is expected to increase,” said AAA spokesman Jeffrey Spring.

The record travel estimate comes despite higher gas prices than at this time last year. The average cost in the Los Angeles area is $3.76 per gallon — 69 cents higher than at the same time in 2017. Still, 83% of local travelers will make their holiday trip by car.