EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – A crash involving what appeared to be a Shelby Cobra sports car shut down a major roadway in El Segundo for several hours Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Vista Del Mar sometime before 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The circumstances of the crash and the number of injuries were not confirmed.

El Segundo police shut down Vista Del Mar between Grand Avenue and 45th Street. Portions of it were intermittently reopened. However, the roadway was completely closed again Wednesday morning. It was expected to remain closed through 9 a.m.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area.

