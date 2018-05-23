LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of people were snared Wednesday in a multi-agency dragnet targeted at a jail drug trafficking scheme controlled by the Mexican mafia.

Multiple warrants were served as part of Operation Dirty Thirds, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said. “Dirty thirds” was in reference to the third of jail drugs or profits that had to be paid to the mafia by non-members.

The FBI, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the DEA and the U.S. Marshals joined forces to serve search warrants throughout Southern California, many of which took place in Pomona. Twenty-nine people were arrested and taken to Whittier Narrows Park for processing.

The Los Angeles County Jail was also raided, with 43 inmates taken into federal custody.

Of the 87 people named in the two federal racketeering indictments, 11 remain at large. They all face charges of drug smuggling and extortion, while one member of the mafia that was in jail custody will also be charged with three counts of murder.

More details of the operation will be released at a 1 p.m. news conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in downtown Los Angeles.

