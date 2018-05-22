Filed Under:Mar Vista

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze at a Mar Vista strip mall early Tuesday that has been burned before.

Flames were reported at the strip mall, 3501 S. Centinela Ave., just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. One unit was well involved with fire, according to Los Angeles fire officials.

Firefighters fought back the fire, keeping the heavy flames to just one unit within 27 minutes. Dispatcher Amy Bastman noted that the building had been previously burned, but did not give details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch