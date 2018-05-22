LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze at a Mar Vista strip mall early Tuesday that has been burned before.

Flames were reported at the strip mall, 3501 S. Centinela Ave., just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. One unit was well involved with fire, according to Los Angeles fire officials.

Firefighters fought back the fire, keeping the heavy flames to just one unit within 27 minutes. Dispatcher Amy Bastman noted that the building had been previously burned, but did not give details.