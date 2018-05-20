NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say a girl was recovering after sustaining burns to 10 percent of her body after falling into a fire pit in Southern California.

The 10-year-old was on a father-daughter camp-out in Newport Dunes in Orange County Saturday morning when she accidentally fell.

The incident unfolded just before 10 a.m.

After falling, dads at the scene quickly pulled her out and off-duty Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) firefighter Mike Heddleston immediately started treating her with cold water.

Newport Beach firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene and transported the girl to a burn center where she was listed in moderate condition.

Her family, according to an OCFA public information officer, said she was doing “remarkably well.”

Newport Beach – Newport Beach firefighter paramedics treated & transported her in moderate condition to the burn center. The family says she is doing remarkably well & is smiling w/ her “stuffy” Pups. This 10 yr. old girl is very brave as she is spending the night at OC Global pic.twitter.com/1VmOu6Drks — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) May 20, 2018

Firefighters cautioned the public not to treat burns with ice, but rather cold water.