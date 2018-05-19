COMPTON (CBSLA) – One man was killed and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Compton.

It occurred at 3:20 a.m. at Long Beach Boulevard and Compton Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Silverstein.

The victim, later identified by the L.A. County coroner’s office as 26-year-old Raul Rodriguez Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed another person in stable condition to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Silverstein said.

The third person sought medical attention independently, he said.

The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

