RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Free tests were offered to the Riverside City College community after a student was diagnosed with active tuberculosis.
Letters will be sent out to more than 200 students who may have been exposed to the illness, Riverside County health officials said Wednesday. Staff members who may have been exposed have already been notified by the college.
“While the risk of infection is low, it’s important that those who are notified take the time to get tested,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a statement. “If you do test positive, we can treat you promptly.”
Tuberculosis can be contracted by simply breathing air exhaled by someone who is sick with the illness, Riverside County health officials said.
Students who receive the notification can get tested at a local community health clinic at no cost.
This is what happens when a state embraces anything goes, and comes across our borders. SMH.
If anyone dies or is permanently damaged by this TB outbreak, the blood of it is on Jerry Brown’s hands.
Stupidest governor EVER.