WINCHESTER (CBSLA) — Crews are fighting brush fire in the Winchester area in southwest Riverside County that had reached 800 acres Thursday afternoon.

The blaze dubbed the “Patterson Fire” was reported around 2:19 p.m. Thursday near the 34000 block of Rawson Road near Hemet, the Riverside County Fire Dept. reported. It was upgraded to 800 acres from an earlier estimate of 300 acres, and was 20 percent contained by early evening.

Evacuation orders were issued for Hidden Falls Road and Vista Road, which encompassed approximately six homes.

The #PattersonFire is 800 acres and 20% contained. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) May 18, 2018

The fire was heading south toward the Diamond Valley Lake reservoir, which might be of help to fire crews.