NEW YORK CITY (CBSLA) — A New York attorney whose racist rant went viral after he berated two women for speaking Spanish inside a cafe in New York City Tuesday was reportedly kicked out of his office space Thursday and has had a formal complaint filed against him by a New York Congressman.

Aaron Schlossberg, 44, had been leasing office space for his private law practice on Madison Avenue. On Thursday, the company that operates the space, Corporate Suites, told the New York Post that the business had terminated its agreement with Schlossberg.

“His actions are just not consistent with our community and rules and regulations,” Corporate Suites President Hayim Grant told The Post. “It’s totally contrary to everything we believe in as a company and personally.”

The 44-year-old lawyer is also facing backlash from officials of the state of New York.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. filed a complaint with the state’s court system’s disciplinary committee against Schlossberg.

“What was witnessed in the vile video from Mr. Schlossberg, which has since gone viral, is humiliating and insulting attack on the more than 50 years of progress that this nation has made since the Civil Rights movement,” the complaint reads in part. ” The audacity to profile and verbally assault innocent bystanders and customers in a public commercial location is a violation of our civil society. We watched Aaron’s video and we were disgusted.”

New York congressman @RepEspaillat has filed a formal complaint against attorney Aaron Schlossberg with the disciplinary committee of the NY State Unified Court System for his "insulting attack" against people speaking in Spanish at a Manhattan restaurant caught on video pic.twitter.com/F965wL74lT — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) May 17, 2018

Early Thursday morning, journalist Andrew Ramos posted a video of Schlossberg being confronted outside a courthouse in Queens.

Ramos wrote on Twitter that one attorney approached him and told him he should be disbarred.

EXCLUSIVE: Just happened – I confronted Aaron Schlossberg outside court in Queens. He surprisingly had nothing to say about his racist rant. This is the FIRST time we see him after he went viral. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/e1T6S4kLTU — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) May 17, 2018