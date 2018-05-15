LONDON (CBSLA) — Meghan Markle’s father has reportedly changed his mind about skipping the royal wedding, but health problems may still keep him in the U.S. for the big day.

Thomas Markle told TMZ Tuesday morning that he had a change of heart about staying home after his daughter contacted him. He tells the gossip site that he does want to walk Meghan down the aisle at her wedding to Harry, but that health complications from a heart attack last week landed him back in the hospital Tuesday.

Markle had previously told the site that the controversy over his staged paparazzi photos would keep him Stateside, but this morning said, “I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle.”

