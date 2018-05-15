Filed Under:Bees, Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CBSLA) – One person suffered critical injuries and three others minor injuries after being swarmed by bees outside a residence in Palm Desert Tuesday morning.

capture212 4 Wounded After Being Attacked By Bees In Palm Desert

May 15, 2018. (CAL Fire Riverside/Twitter)

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, just before 9 a.m., crews responded to the 200 block of Strada Nova, near the Suncrest Golf Course, to find that four people had been stung.

One victim was extricated by firefighters from an outdoor pool and rushed by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

A second was found hiding inside a residence, and two others were able to reach paramedics on their own. Those three were evaluated at the scene and decline transport to a hospital.

There was no word on the exact circumstances of the swarm or where the bees came from.

