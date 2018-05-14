LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home and spent 12 hours there has been charged with stalking the singer, who was not at home at the time.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say 26-year-old Eduardo Leon of Fullerton was charged Monday with felony counts of stalking, burglary and vandalism, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

He appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Leon is accused of climbing over a fence and breaking into the house on May 9. Authorities say Rihanna’s assistant found him and called police.

The 26-year-old’s bail was set at $160,000. Leon is expected back in court on May 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Leon faces up to six years behind bars if convicted as charged.

