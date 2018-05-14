HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A homeless man was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing an employee of a Hollywood gift shop in the arm.

The stabbing happened Saturday morning in the 6600 block of Hollywood Boulevard at around 10 a.m., LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

Police, who identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tysean Gaston, say a heated argument between the two led to the attack outside the souvenir shop on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The homeless man reportedly got out of his wheelchair and stabbed the employee after he was asked by the employee to move away from the store because he was allegedly smoking marijuana.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, Madison said.

Gaston was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held on $1 million bail.

City News Service contributed to this report.