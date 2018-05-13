POMONA (CBSLA) — An early morning walk turned deadly after a driver struck a pedestrian in a quiet Pomona neighborhood and fled.

Investigators received a 911 call of a “person down” around 2 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived to Orange Grove Avenue near Huntington Boulevard, they located the victim, who was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The victim was described as a man in his 30s, though his identity has not been released. He was believed to have been crossing in between two corners, which would be an illegal crossing.

However, the driver fled the scene.

“I was half asleep when it happened and I heard a faint scream so I wasn’t sure if it was in my dreams or if it really happened,” said Brenda Pasillas, a neighbor. “But then I saw the police sirens and all of that going so as soon as I got up, I noticed they pulled over right next door.”

“It’s really unfortunate especially on a day where we are celebrating our mothers. So unfortunately for a mother, she’s going to have to wake up to the sad news,” Pasillas added.

An investigation is underway.