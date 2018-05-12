RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A mixed-race Riverside family says a neighbor has been harassing them with rocks and a noose.

Security cameras captured the skull and noose literally aimed at the backyard of Gregg and Jessica Paxton.

“Definitely targeted,” said Jessica, “It’s not a coincidence that he hung it on Martin Luther King Jr. day.”

She lives in the home with her husband Gregg, their daughter Jessica and her five mixed-race children who are half-black and half-white.

Jessica said her children couldn’t help but see the noose.

“They saw the noose. He threw a tennis ball at my two little boys’ head on Martin Luther King day. They’re well aware. They’re scared. We don’t come in our backyard,” she said.

The Paxtons have a restraining order against the neighbor they have never met.

Levi Lehman is facing a criminal charge for the noose.

After several incidents with Lehman, police suggested they install a security camera.

The rocks, the noose, the timing of it — they are sure they’re dealing with hate.

“It seem racially motivated for sure,” says Jessica. “It’s scary that it’s happening in my own back yard.

In December, she says rocks started flying — into their pool, onto the house, one through a window.

“The rock had landed on my son’s bed and he refuses to sleep in his bed now since December. He is scared to death,” Jessica said.

Unnerving, the same time they put up their security camera and lights, Lehman did the same — and his camera is pointed directly at their backyard.

Mills asked Jessica ad Gregg about the emotional toll the hate is taking on their family.

“I can’t even begin to describe,” she said, “It’s hard.”

“It’s just the craziness of it all. It’s just really bizarre what’s happened,” says Gregg.

The Paxtons say they have been to court five times and Lehman is always a no-show.