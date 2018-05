OCOTILLO WELLS (CBSLA) – Several minor earthquakes struck the Ocotillo Wells area in San Diego County on Saturday evening between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey first reported that a 5.7-magnitude quake hit at 5:38 p.m. about 14.3 miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells.

The USGS later downgraded the quake to a magnitude 3.3.

The area was also hit with several other quakes, ranging from 3.1-magnitude to 3.8-magnitude.

No damage or injuries have been reported.