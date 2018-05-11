PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A student at Highland High School in Palmdale was wounded Friday in a shooting at the campus, and another teen who is also a student was taken into custody, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 7 a.m. to the Highland High School campus at 39055 25th St. West in response to a report of a man with a

gun and detained the teen at the scene, said sheriff’s Capt. Darren Harris. The suspect was only described as a 14-year-old male Hispanic.

Sheriff’s deputies along with the ATF responded to the scene, where a firearm – reportedly a rifle – was recovered.

The victim was shot in the arm and drove themselves to the hospital, according to officials. He was in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Sheriff’s officials declared the high school secure just after 9 a.m. Officials said there was no further threat to the school or the surrounding community.

There were reports of shots heard at nearby Manzanita Elementary School but the school was cleared after deputies searched the campus.

Calls were received of “shots fired” heard near the campus of Manzanita a Elementary School in the 38600 block of 33rd Street

East around 7:30 a.m., , the sheriff’s department reported.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the sheriff’s department reported that “no evidence of a crime” was found at the elementary

school and declared the campus was secured.

Parents were seen taking their kids out of the school.

Some children left #ManzanitaElementary with their parents, others went back to class after lockdown lifted. Deputies checked rooms and cleared school after reports of possible gunshots. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/VFR33YW2Rf — Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) May 11, 2018

All Antelope Valley Union High School District schools were placed on lockdown.

Antelope Valley College announced canceled classes and closed its locations until noon in response.

