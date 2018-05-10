EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — A wild El Segundo robbery — with suspects jumping out of cars and chasing their victims down — was caught on videotape.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim said the victims literally saw trouble coming their way.

As soon as a dark late-model Honda Accord and a two-door gold-colored coupe (possibly an older Lexus) pulled up outside the Residence Inn in El Segundo, partygoers in the parking lot knew something was about to go down, so they started running.

The people in the cars jumped out of their vehicles and went after them.

The incident occurred on April 28.

“It looks like they were moving from place to place on the property looking for people to victimize,” said El Segundo Police Lt. Raymond Garcia.

Police say the group chased one young man who was wearing a backpack. They knocked him to the ground and began punching and kicking him – and continued to beat him up even after they took his backpack. The robbers weren’t done.

Another camera caught the suspects driving up on a group of women.

“Something was said, words to the effect that they possibly are going to shoot all the women and looks like they scattered and ran,” Garcia said.

Off-camera, police said one of the suspects punched a 16-year-old girl in the back of her head and ripped the jewelry from her neck.

The suspect soon returned to their cars, got in and took off. Detectives believe a man shown wearing a hoodie with white gloves was the main suspect who assaulted the victims.

Police want to stop this group before more people get robbed and beaten.

“More than likely they have done this before. And they may have done it since because they appear to be very comfortable with it,” said Garcia.

Officials said the Honda was distinctive because it was missing a hub cap on the left side.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicles is asked to call El Segundo Police.