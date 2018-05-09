LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Not one, not two, but three Southern Californians could be holding on to winning Mega Millions tickets Wednesday.

California Lottery officials say no one ticket had all six winning numbers for Friday’s $2.2 million jackpot – but four tickets were sold with five of the winning numbers. Each of those four tickets is worth $570,123.

The winning numbers were 10, 4, 12, 18, 5, with a Mega number 21.

One of the tickets with five winning numbers was sold in Antioch in Northern California. But the other three were all sold in Southern California – one at Primm Valley Lotto, at the I-15 and Stateline in Nipton in San Bernardino County; the second at a Chevron station, 2200 Alessandro Blvd. in Riverside; and a 76 station at 11305 Santa Monica Blvd., right off the 405 Freeway, in West LA.

Winning ticket holders should sign the backs of their tickets in ink and keep them in a safe place until they can claim their prizes at a California Lottery District Office.