SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A man holding what investigators called a replica firearm was shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in South El Monte.

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Seaman Avenue and Giovane Street. The suspect, who was not identified, is expected to survive.

The man was walking in the area, holding packages, as the deputy drove by on his way to another call. Authorities say the deputy spotted the handle of the gun in the man’s waistband, and stopped.

When the deputy ordered the man to put his hands up, sheriff’s officials say the suspect reached for the gun, and the deputy opened fire.

“It’s a very real looking replica firearm, so we haven’t had a chance really to look into exactly what it is, if it’s an Airsoft or a pellet gun,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred said. “We don’t know at this point.”

The suspect, who reportedly lives in the area, was taken to a hospital. The deputy was not injured.