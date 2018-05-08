Filed Under:Shadow Hills

SHADOW HILLS (CBSLA) – Fire crews Tuesday worked to rescue a horse that fell into a ditch and became trapped in the Shadow Hills area north of Burbank.

75fc86537228432bbb686abf75216848 Firefighters Rescue Trapped Horse In Shadow Hills

(CBS2)

Just before noon, the horse fell into a ditch near a cinder block wall in the 10300 block of Clybourn Avenue. Los Angeles Fire Department crews determined that the horse was conscious, with no apparent injuries.

The horse remained stuck as of 1:15 p.m.

Personnel with the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services were going to put the horse in an Anderson Sling and airlift it out via helicopter, LAFD said.

It is unclear how the horse fell into the ditch. No people were hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch