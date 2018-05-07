DALLAS (CBSLA) — Oliver North is poised to become president of the National Rifle Association “within a few weeks”, the gun rights group announced Monday.

The process to name North as the NRA’s president was initiated Monday morning by the group’s board of directors.

A retired Marine lieutenant colonel, North was convicted on three felony counts related to the Iran-contra affair during the Reagan administration, but the case was later dropped in federal court.

North went on to become a bestselling author and currently serves as a host on Fox News, a post from which he is expected to retire “effective immediately”.

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre called North “a true hero and warrior for freedom” and said the group’s members “are proud to stand with him.”

“This is the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became President of our Association,” LaPierre said in a statement.