Filed Under:NRA, Oliver North

DALLAS (CBSLA) — Oliver North is poised to become president of the National Rifle Association “within a few weeks”, the gun rights group announced Monday.

The process to name North as the NRA’s president was initiated Monday morning by the group’s board of directors.

A retired Marine lieutenant colonel, North was convicted on three felony counts related to the Iran-contra affair during the Reagan administration, but the case was later dropped in federal court.

North went on to become a bestselling author and currently serves as a host on Fox News, a post from which he is expected to retire “effective immediately”.

gettyimages 954724868 NRA To Name Oliver North As President Of Influential Gun Lobby

Lt. Colonel Oliver North speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 4, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre called North “a true hero and warrior for freedom” and said the group’s members “are proud to stand with him.”

“This is the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became President of our Association,” LaPierre said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch