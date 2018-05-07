SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man died following a confrontation with police officers Sunday in South Los Angeles, prompting a large scale police response and use of force investigation.

LAPD officials say officers responded to calls of a prowler in the 4400 block of Towne Avenue just before 12 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they were confronted by a man and he was taken into custody.

According to the department, there was a use of force to detain the man, who was taken to the hospital and died. Force investigation detectives were then called to the scene.

“Unfortunately, the subject was so agitated that there was some non-lethal force used on this individual until he was eventually taken into custody by the officers,” LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said.

Cell phone video obtained by CBS2 shows the moments when LAPD officers fired bean bag rounds at the man before detaining him.

Details regarding the man’s death have not yet been made clear.