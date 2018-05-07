LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Golden State could be the first in the nation to require new homes be built with solar panels.

The California Energy Commission is expected to pass a rule this week, mandating solar panels on top of nearly every new apartment building, house, and condo. The rule would go into effect in 2020.

According to the Orange County Register, the commission’s new rules will allow exceptions for homes shaded by trees or buildings, and give “compliance credits” to builders who install batteries like the Tesla Powerwall in a concerted push to increase reliance on electricity over natural gas.

The new standards would add about $25,000 to $30,000 to the construction costs compared to a home built to the 2006 code, but will result in a $50,000 to $60,000 in the owner’s reduced operating costs over the 25-year life of the home’s solar system, the newspaper reported.

The new standards were praised by environmentalists, but detractors point out that California is already dealing with a historic housing shortage.

“We’re not building enough housing already,” Bill Watt, former president of the Orange County Building Industry Association, told the Register. “Why not just pause for a little while, focus on the affordability and housing issues, then circle back?”