LONDON (CBSLA) — Schools throughout the United Kingdom will reportedly begin removing analog clocks from classrooms and examination halls and replacing them with digital devices because students claimed they were unable to read them.

The move comes after teenage students sitting for a set of exams complained that they were having difficulty telling the time, The Telegraph reports.

“The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations,” Association of School and College Leaders Deputy General Secretary Malcolm Trobe told the British newspaper. “They are used to seeing a digital representation of time on their phone, on their computer. Nearly everything they’ve got is digital so youngsters are just exposed to time being given digitally everywhere.”

Trobe went on to say the change from traditional clocks to digital will likely help students feel more relaxed while taking exams.

“You don’t want them to put their hand up to ask how much time is left,” he added.

The switch, he claimed, could help make an already stressful situation less stressful.