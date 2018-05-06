LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A major construction project at LAX is expected to cause huge traffic delays, and late-night and early morning travelers are advised to plan accordingly.

Starting at midnight and going through 8 a.m. Monday, three right lanes will be closed between the Tom Bradley International Terminal and Terminal 3. The purpose is to install two electrical vaults for the new $1.6 billion Midfield Satellite Concourse that will connect to the Bradley terminal via an underground tunnel.

Metal plates will be placed over the site to allow all lanes to be used during the rest of the day.

Construction is expected to continue through to the end of May, with the second phase taking place on left lanes from June until July.

Overnight passengers are urged to arrive two hours before boarding time for domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

This is just one large construction project being undertaken ahead of more major development in the upcoming years. The L.A. City Council in April approved a $4.9 billion for the design and building of an automate people mover that will connect among terminals and rail lines.

